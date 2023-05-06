ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada film director arrested for writing threat letter to actor Sudeep

May 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The director has been identified as Ramesh Kitty, a friend of Sudeep and president of Sudeep Charitable Trust. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Kitty had sent anonymous letters and threatened Sudeep over a financial row

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Kiccha Sudeep. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police investigating the case of threat letters to film actor Kiccha Sudeep, arrested a Sandalwood director on Saturday, May 6, and released him on station bail.

The director was identified as Ramesh Kitty, a friend of Sudeep and president of Sudeep Charitable Trust. Sudeep’s manager Manjunath had filed a complaint with the Puttenahalli police about two threatening letters posted to Sudeep’s residence.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kitty had sent anonymous letters and threatened Sudeep over a financial row. A senior officer said that Sudeep started the charitable trust along with his friends and fans. Kitty was president of the trust. Kitty is said to have invested around ₹2 crore in the trust. The money was allegedly used by Sudeep without the consent of the president or other members. This had led to a dispute between Sudeep and Kitty, following which Kitty quit Sudeep’s trust.

He had sent posts to Sudeep’s house on March 10 threatening to leak private videos of Sudeep. Manjunath had filed a complaint on March 29 and the case was transferred to CCB, who after a detailed investigations zeroed in on Kitty

