HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada film actor arrested for rape, blackmailing, and extortion

August 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police on Saturday arrested a Kannada film actor-producer on the charges of rape, blackmail, and extorting lakhs of rupees and gold valuables from a 36-year-old woman in the last two years.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Veerendra Babu, who acted and produced a Kannada movie Swayam Krishi in 2011, had befriended the victim from Chikkamagaluru and invited her home and offered her coffee laced with sedatives. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after recording the video, started blackmailing her, and forced her to pay ₹15 lakh online.

Since then, the accused was harassing the victim. He called her to the city on July 30, took her in a car, threatened her at gunpoint, and robbed her of gold valuables. He later dumped her on the road threatening her with dire consequences and fled the scene, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested and the police have recovered the pen drive, mobile phones and laptop for further investigations. The accused had a cheating case pending against him, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.