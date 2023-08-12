Kannada film actor arrested for rape, blackmailing, and extortion

August 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police on Saturday arrested a Kannada film actor-producer on the charges of rape, blackmail, and extorting lakhs of rupees and gold valuables from a 36-year-old woman in the last two years.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Veerendra Babu, who acted and produced a Kannada movie Swayam Krishi in 2011, had befriended the victim from Chikkamagaluru and invited her home and offered her coffee laced with sedatives. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after recording the video, started blackmailing her, and forced her to pay ₹15 lakh online.

Since then, the accused was harassing the victim. He called her to the city on July 30, took her in a car, threatened her at gunpoint, and robbed her of gold valuables. He later dumped her on the road threatening her with dire consequences and fled the scene, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested and the police have recovered the pen drive, mobile phones and laptop for further investigations. The accused had a cheating case pending against him, the police said.