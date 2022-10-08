Karnataka

Kannada Development Authority to hold free training camp on motion pictures

Bengaluru

A one-day free training camp on ‘Language Skills in Motion Pictures’ in collaboration with Sinighama Institute and Kannada Development Authority will be held on Sunday at 10.30 am at BM Sree Pratisthanam, NR Colony, in Bengaluru. T.S. Nagabharana, chairman of Kannada Development Authority, will inaugurate the camp. Film directors like P. Seshadri, Shashanka, and writers M.L. Prasanna and N.S. Sridharamurthy will participate. The closing ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. in which B.R. Ravindranath, director, Institute of Translation Studies, and Santosh Hanagal, secretary of Kannada Development Authority, will participate.


