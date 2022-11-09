The Department of Kannada and Culture and Central Institute of Indian Languages is offering postal course in Kannada for those desirous of learning the language, according to a release. The course which commenced from November 1, was earlier meant for government employees but is now open to all. For details contact CIIL or call 0821-2345128. The last date for registration and submission of forms is December 10, 2022, the release added.
Kannada course
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.