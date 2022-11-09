Karnataka

Kannada course

The Department of Kannada and Culture and Central Institute of Indian Languages is offering postal course in Kannada for those desirous of learning the language, according to a release. The course which commenced from November 1, was earlier meant for government employees but is now open to all. For details contact CIIL or call 0821-2345128. The last date for registration and submission of forms is December 10, 2022, the release added.


