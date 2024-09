Guru Institute, Hubballi, will perform a Kannada comedy, Sahi Ree Sahi, in Dharwad on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play is directed by Yashwant Sardeshpande.

It will be staged at Srujana Auditorium in Dharwad at 6.30 p.m. under the auspices of Pandit Puttaraj Gawai Kala Pratisthan.

It is the Kannada version of Marathi play authored by Kedar Shinde and directed by Bharat Jadhav. It has had over 400 shows across the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.