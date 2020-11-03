Kannada cinema drugs case | HC declines to grant bail to actors Ragini, Sanjana and others

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined to grant both bail and anticipatory bail to film actors film actors Ragini Dwivedi and Archana alias Sanjana Manohar Galrani and four other accused persons in the alleged drug racket case being probed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru city police.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by Ragini, Sanjana and one Prashanth Ranka seeking bail as the Special Court for the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPC) cases had declined to grant bail to them, who are now in judicial custody.

Also, the Court dismissed the petitions filed by three other accused, Shivapraksh, Abhiswamy, and Prashanth Raju G, who have sought anticipatory bail apprehending their arrest by the CCB.