Kannada books at discount

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat outlet will offer discount on books between November 1 and 30.
To mark Kannada Rajyotsava, the parishat has decided to sell all its publications at 10% to 75% discounted rates. The books include dictionaries, biographies, compiled literary volumes, and so on. Some of the major discounted books are Kannada-Kannada dictionary (1-8 volumes), and Dalit literature volumes will be available at 50% discount.
KSP president Manu Baligar in a release urged book publishers, literary enthusiasts, students, and research scholars to make use of the opportunity.
The books will be sold between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Book Selling Section, on the premises of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarjpet, Bengaluru.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath