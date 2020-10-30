Karnataka

Kannada books at discount

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat outlet will offer discount on books between November 1 and 30.

To mark Kannada Rajyotsava, the parishat has decided to sell all its publications at 10% to 75% discounted rates. The books include dictionaries, biographies, compiled literary volumes, and so on. Some of the major discounted books are Kannada-Kannada dictionary (1-8 volumes), and Dalit literature volumes will be available at 50% discount.

KSP president Manu Baligar in a release urged book publishers, literary enthusiasts, students, and research scholars to make use of the opportunity.

The books will be sold between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Book Selling Section, on the premises of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarjpet, Bengaluru.

