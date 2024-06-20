ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada book release on June 23

Updated - June 20, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. M. Pushpavati, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru will be releasing the book, Kelada Kivigalu Helida Kate authored by Sucheta K.S. at a function to be held at Rangataranga, a repertory, in Kuvempunagar on June 23 at 10.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nagaraja, P.V., assistant professor in Kannada, Maharani Women’s Commerce and Management College, will be speaking about the book. Dr. Nagaraj, a visually challenged, has authored several books in Kannada.

Well-known critic and translator, O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy will be the chief guest. E. Rathi Rao, retired scientist, Central Food and Technology Research Institute, will preside.

The function is jointly organised by Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkota, Rangavalli, Samajavadi Adhyayana Kendra and Rangataranga, says a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US