GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada book release on June 23

Updated - June 20, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. M. Pushpavati, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru will be releasing the book, Kelada Kivigalu Helida Kate authored by Sucheta K.S. at a function to be held at Rangataranga, a repertory, in Kuvempunagar on June 23 at 10.30 a.m.

Dr. Nagaraja, P.V., assistant professor in Kannada, Maharani Women’s Commerce and Management College, will be speaking about the book. Dr. Nagaraj, a visually challenged, has authored several books in Kannada.

Well-known critic and translator, O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy will be the chief guest. E. Rathi Rao, retired scientist, Central Food and Technology Research Institute, will preside.

The function is jointly organised by Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkota, Rangavalli, Samajavadi Adhyayana Kendra and Rangataranga, says a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.