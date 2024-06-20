Kannada book release on June 23

Prof. M. Pushpavati, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru will be releasing the book, Kelada Kivigalu Helida Kate authored by Sucheta K.S. at a function to be held at Rangataranga, a repertory, in Kuvempunagar on June 23 at 10.30 a.m.

Dr. Nagaraja, P.V., assistant professor in Kannada, Maharani Women’s Commerce and Management College, will be speaking about the book. Dr. Nagaraj, a visually challenged, has authored several books in Kannada.

Well-known critic and translator, O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy will be the chief guest. E. Rathi Rao, retired scientist, Central Food and Technology Research Institute, will preside.

The function is jointly organised by Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkota, Rangavalli, Samajavadi Adhyayana Kendra and Rangataranga, says a press release.