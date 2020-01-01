Kannada being taught in all but 21 schools: DPI report

While there was a huge uproar in 2019 about the need for schools in the State to teach Kannada as the first or second language in a phased manner, reports collated by officials of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) claim that all schools barring 21 are teaching Kannada.

Out of the 21 schools, 15 are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and four to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. One school each belongs to those that follow the State syllabus and the International Baccalaureate. The reports have been collated from 21,604 private schools across the State.

Five other schools have reportedly been teaching Kannada as the first language, although as per the rules, schools should be teaching Kannada as the first or second language from classes one to three for this academic year. The Kannada Language Learning Act 2015, which came into effect from the 2017-2018 academic year, mandates that all schools introduce Kannada in a phased manner.

‘Gross underestimation’

Several parents and department officials feel that the report is a gross underestimate and there are more than 21 schools in the State that are not teaching the language. “We want the Education Department to conduct a more accurate survey and make surprise visits to schools to see if Kannada is being taught,” said Ramesh S., whose child studies in a CBSE school.

In fact, the Managements of Independent CBSE Schools’ Association has acknowledged that teaching Kannada as the first and second language is not a feasible option. They are however trying to negotiate with the State government on teaching it as third language.

Currently, schools that violate norms can can attract penalty up to ₹500. Experts argue that the penalty needs to be increased. In August 2018, the Kannada Development Authority had sent a proposal to the government seeking cancellation of No Objection Certificates of some private schools on the grounds that they were not teaching Kannada.