Kannada actor succumbs to COVID-19

18 July 2020 22:17 IST

Senior Kannada actor H. Gangadharaiah, 70, with a long career in stage, films and television, died at a private hospital in the city on Friday night. He was suffering from respiratory issues and fever and had been hospitalised recently. Later, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hailing from Tumakuru district, Gangadharaiah started out in theatre from his college days and later formed theatre group Globe Theatre as he worked with ITI in the city. He debuted in films with Sedina Hakki in 1985 and went on to act in over 100 films and portrayed both character roles and villain. He has acted in several television serials.

Gangadharaiah was also a passionate farmer, returned to farming in his native village Hulivana in Tumakuru in recent years and formed the Coconut Producers Company, working with coconut farmers.

He even received awards for innovation in sustainable organic farming.