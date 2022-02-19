Kannada actor Rajesh no more

He had acted in over 150 films initially as a protagonist and in later years in character roles

Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early on the morning of February 19. He was 89 and was hospitalised following age-related ailments about a week ago.

The body will be kept at his residence at Vidyaranyapura for people to pay their last respects and last rites will be conducted in the evening.

In a career spanning over four decades Rajesh had acted in more than 150 films as a lead actor in the 60s and 70s, and later as a character actor.

Born on April 15, 1932, in Bengaluru, he was attracted to acting as a school-going boy and often bunked classes to attend theatre rehearsals. Though he joined a government department as a typist after his studies, it was acting that constantly drew him. He set up Shakti Nataka Mandali, staging many popular plays, while also acting in plays of other companies.

It was director Hunsur Krishnamurthy who introduced Vidyasagar (as Rajesh was called then) in the film Veera Sankalpa. He applied for leave and went to Chennai (then Madras) to act in the film, but eventually quit his job to take to full time acting. Films such as Sri Ramanjeneya Yuddha,Gange Gowri, Namma Ooru and many more followed. Namma Ooru released in 1968 was a hit that gave him a firm place in the industry. In later years he also acted in television serials.

Kappu Bilupu, Brindavana, Bhale Bhaskara, Vishakanye, Urvashi, Kasturi Vijaya, Aatma Shakthi and Devara Mane were among his better known films. Rajesh won several honours including the first Dr. Rajkumar Cultural Endowment Award by the Karnataka Sahitya Parishat.

A host of film personalities, politicians and other public figures have condoled the passing away of the veteran actor.