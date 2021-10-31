Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar buried next to his parents

The final rites were completed by 8 a.m.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, was buried with State honours next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kantheerava Studio on October 31 in the presence of family, friends, colleagues from the film industry and dignitaries. The sombre ceremony concluded by 8 a.m.

The mortal remains of the actor were taken in a procession through Bengaluru from Kanteerava Stadium, where they had been placed for public viewing, before sunrise. Even in the early hours of the day, the funeral procession was greeted by thousands of fans and well-wishers who paid their last respects. Though fans were not allowed inside the studio, thousands had congregated outside raising shouting ‘Appu Amara’ and bidding a teary farewell.

Karnataka Police offer a 21-gun salute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021.

Karnataka Police offered a 21-gun salute before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the national flag, which had been wrapped around the mortal remains of the actor, to his weeping wife Ashwini Revanth.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hands over the national flag, which had been wrapped around the mortal remains of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, to his weeping wife Ashwini Revanth, at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021.

After that, the family took over and conducted the last rites. Vinay Rajkumar, the elder son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, conducted the rituals as per the family's traditions for his uncle's final journey.

Ashwini and the couple’s daughters Dhriti and Vanditha, holding on to each other and crying, left many emotional and teary-eyed for their loss. Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar broke down and wept uncontrollably as their brother was buried.

Several prominent film personalities and politicians, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, turned up at Kanteerava Studio for the final rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on October 31, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Several prominent film personalities and politicians, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, turned up at the venue to bid adieu to the departed actor.