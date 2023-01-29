ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada actor Mandeep Rai dead

January 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mandeep Rai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Veteran actor Mandeep Rai, 73, known for his comic timing in Kannada cinema, passed away here on Sunday. He suffered a cardiac event in December and was under treatment at a private hospital, sources said.

Mr. Rai was a theatre artist in Mumbai and made his debut in Kannada films with Shankar Nag’s directorial debut Minchina Ota in 1980. He was closely associated with Shankar Nag till the actor-director passed away. Mr. Rai acted in over 400 films where he mostly played comic and supporting roles. Some of his notable films include Minchina Ota, Pushpak, Approva Sangama, Elu Suttina Kote, and Asegobba Meesegobba.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US