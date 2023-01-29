Kannada actor Mandeep Rai dead

January 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Veteran actor Mandeep Rai, 73, known for his comic timing in Kannada cinema, passed away here on Sunday. He suffered a cardiac event in December and was under treatment at a private hospital, sources said.

Mr. Rai was a theatre artist in Mumbai and made his debut in Kannada films with Shankar Nag’s directorial debut Minchina Ota in 1980. He was closely associated with Shankar Nag till the actor-director passed away. Mr. Rai acted in over 400 films where he mostly played comic and supporting roles. Some of his notable films include Minchina Ota, Pushpak, Approva Sangama, Elu Suttina Kote, and Asegobba Meesegobba.