GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada actor files complaint against man who conned her of ₹1.7 lakh after promising Tamil film

Published - August 06, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Kannada film actor filed a cheating complaint against a man who offered to get her a role in a Tamil movie and escaped with ₹1.7 lakh.

Nandita K Shetty, in her complaint to the Konanakunte police, alleged that the accused Suresh Kumar offered to get her a role in an upcoming Tamil film and asked her to pay the money on the pretext of getting artist card, agreement, and also air ticket to Malaysia for shooting.

She said she noticed an advertisement seeking artists for the movie Hunter on social media and contacted the number given in the advertisement. The accused, claiming to be part of the film director’s team, spoke to her and offered to help her to get the role.

The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the mobile phone number and online transaction details.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.