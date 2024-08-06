Kannada actor files complaint against man who conned her of ₹1.7 lakh after promising Tamil film

A Kannada film actor filed a cheating complaint against a man who offered to get her a role in a Tamil movie and escaped with ₹1.7 lakh.

Nandita K Shetty, in her complaint to the Konanakunte police, alleged that the accused Suresh Kumar offered to get her a role in an upcoming Tamil film and asked her to pay the money on the pretext of getting artist card, agreement, and also air ticket to Malaysia for shooting.

She said she noticed an advertisement seeking artists for the movie Hunter on social media and contacted the number given in the advertisement. The accused, claiming to be part of the film director’s team, spoke to her and offered to help her to get the role.

The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the mobile phone number and online transaction details.