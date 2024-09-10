ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja’s manager among four held for assaulting gym trainer

Published - September 10, 2024 03:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Initial probe has revealed that Dhruva Sarja’s driver and manager were unhappy with the close association between the actor and his gym trainer.

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada actor Dhurva Surja, whose manager and driver conspired an attack on the actor’s gym trainer in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Close on the heels of a murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan, the Banashankari police has arrested the manager of actor Dhruva Sarja, Ashwin, and three others for assaulting the actor’s personal fitness and gym trainer on K.R. Road on May 26.

The victim, Prashanth Poojari (31), was returning home after a gym session with Mr. Sarja at the actor’s house in Banashankari around 9.45 pm.

While he was riding his bike on K.R. Road, Banashankari 2nd stage, two men on a motorcycle, armed with a sword and a baseball bat attacked him. Prashanth dodged the attack but sustained injuries in the melee.

While the duo sped away towards Mr. Sarja’s house, an injured Prashanth was taken to a private hospital for treatment. He later filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of under 341 (wrongful restrain) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the two unknown people and analysed the CCTV footage from in and around the place of attack.

Based on the clues, the police on Sunday (September 8, 2024) arrested the duo, identified as Harsha and Subhash, who were working at the behest of Mr. Sarja’s driver, Nagendra. The duo confessed that Nagendra had roped them in for the attack.

The police then picked up Nagendra who confessed that the attack was carried on the order’s of Mr. Sarja’s manager, following which the police arrested Ashwin.

Initial probe revealed that Nagendra and Ashwin were unhappy with the close association between Poojari and Dhruva. Further investigations are on to ascertain if the accused had any other motive behind the attack.

