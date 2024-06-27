Kannada actor Darshan's wife urges his fans to stay calm

The wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in a murder case, on Wednesday urged his fans to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds.

Vijayalakshmi shared a fan art on her Instagram account along with a message in which she called her husband's fans "celebrities" and said that the actor was "touched" by the support he was getting.

"Call for all our celebrities. You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart," Vijayalakshmi said.

Darshan has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds. He is sure that he will be a part of your prayers, she said.

"We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead. I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari," she said.

Vijayalakshmi urged the actor's fans to keep supporting him in these hard times, saying, "Your being calm will be our biggest strength. This too shall pass. Truth will Triumph." A total of 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the alleged killing of Renukaswamy.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Darshan and the other accused are currently in judicial custody.

