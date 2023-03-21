Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested over controversial Hindutva tweet

March 21, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by the Seshadripuram police on Tuesday for allegedly posting controversial tweets on his Twitter account about Hindutva.

Based on a complaint by one Shivakumar, the police charged Chethan under sections 295A and 505(2) of the IPC. He was taken into custody for further investigations.

In his tweet posted on March 20, Chethan had stated that Hindutva was an ideology “built on lies” and cited the examples of Savarkar, Babri masjid as well as Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.

He also tweeted that Hinduvta could be defeated by truth and that “truth is equality”.

This, according to Shivakumar, hurt the sentiments of Hindus and provoked a breach of peace.