Kannada activists take out rally seeking implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report

Published - July 01, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Belagavi

They walk from Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office where they submit a memorandum before dispersing

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Satish Jarkiholi addressing members of Kannada organisations who took out a protest rally in Belagavi on Monday demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Members of Kannada organizations took out a protest rally in Belagavi on Monday demanding the immediate implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report providing quota for locals in government and private sector jobs.

They walked from the Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They shouted slogans against the government and demanded the implementation of the report.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Mahadev Talwar said that it is time for the implementation of all pro-Kannada reports, including Gokak report, and various reports of the Kannada Development Authority.

Member Deepaka Gudaganatti said that the State government has to create an atmosphere of Kannada in the State by motivating settlers to learn the local language.

He urged the Union government to use its good offices to resolve all border and river water disputes that Karnataka has with its neighbours.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to the government through the Deputy Commissioner’s office and dispersed.

Leaders Suresh Gavannavar, Ganesh Rokade, Satish Gudavar and others were present.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi met the protestors and assured them that he will take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

He said that he supports the demand for quota in jobs for locals. “However, some States have faced legal problems while implementing it. We will study the issue and come up with a workable solution,” he said.

Mr. Talavar urged the Minister to provide more powers to the Kannada Development Authority to effectively implement the language laws of the State government.

Mr. Gudaganatti demanded that the State government cancel licence given to companies that do not provide jobs to locals. Land provided to such industries at subsidised prices by the government should be withdrawn. The State government should take this matter up on priority.

He also demanded that those who have lived in the State for over 15 years should be treated as Kannadigas after clearing a Kannada writing test. The Minister said that he will convey their opinions to the State government.

MLA Asif (Raju) Seth, Congress leader Vinaya Navalagatti and others were present.

