Karnataka

Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard arrested in Mandya

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard has been arrested from his native village of Heggadahalli in Mandya district in connection with a cheating case.

Superintendent of Police of Mandya M. Ashwini told The Hindu that Kumar Hegde was arrested by a team of police personnel from Mumbai, where a cheating case has been registered against him. The team, who took the assistance of the local police, produced the accused before the court in K.R. Pet before taking him away. Hegde is believed to have had a relationship with a woman in Mumbai and promised marriage. It is learnt that after Hegde returned to his native village, the woman lodged a police complaint accusing him of cheating her.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 12:06:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kangana-ranauts-bodyguard-arrested-in-mandya/article34684774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY