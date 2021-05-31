Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard arrested in Mandya

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard has been arrested from his native village of Heggadahalli in Mandya district in connection with a cheating case.

Superintendent of Police of Mandya M. Ashwini told The Hindu that Kumar Hegde was arrested by a team of police personnel from Mumbai, where a cheating case has been registered against him. The team, who took the assistance of the local police, produced the accused before the court in K.R. Pet before taking him away. Hegde is believed to have had a relationship with a woman in Mumbai and promised marriage. It is learnt that after Hegde returned to his native village, the woman lodged a police complaint accusing him of cheating her.