Kanakapura medical college: DKS warns Yediyurappa of ‘serious action’

Demanding restoration of allotment of a medical college for Kanakapura, former Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa threatening him that “he would be constrained to resort to serious action” in his own way to get justice for the people of Kanakapura.

In the letter, Mr. Shivakumar demanded that the Chief Minister immediately order restoration of the allotment of the medical college for Kanakapura and give a date for performing the ‘Bhoomi puja’ (ground-breaking ceremony). “I may also bring to your notice that if your government’s sole intention is to play vendetta politics, I will be constrained to resort to serious action in my own way to get justice for the people which, I hope, you will not give scope for,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura constituency, pointed out that the medical college was approved by the previous coalition government for which land was allotted and preparations were on to perform the puja. He alleged that the BJP government on coming to power decided to cancel it and transfer the same to Chickballapur. “I was shocked to learn that the single-member cabinet of Mr. Yediyurappa decided to cancel the medical college overnight. This after making a public promise that you would never resort to vendetta politics,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He reiterated that he had no objection to the allotment of a medical College for Chickballapur.