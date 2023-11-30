Kanakadasa’s philosophy, Sangolli Rayanna’s bravery and Siddaramaiah’s working skills are inspirational, says MLA

November 30, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Putting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on par with the 16th century saint-poet Kanakadasa and 19th century freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy has called upon the people to imbibe Kanakadasa’s philosophy, Rayanna’s bravery and Siddaramaiah’s working skills.

“Kanakadasa triggered a social revolution with his thought-provoking ideas. Rayanna fought the British to safeguard the freedom of his land and Siddaramaiah is giving pro-people programmes to put the State on the path of rapid development. All the three belong to the same Kurubas community,” Mr. Reddy said, after inaugurating the 536th birth anniversary celebrations of Kanakadasa at Raghav Kalamandir in Ballari on Thursday.

The celebrations were organised by the Ballari district administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Ballari City Corporation.

Kannada professor B. Yerriswamy gave a special lecture on the life and works of Kanakadasa.

“Kanakadasa is one of the leading Haridasa saints of the Bhakti movement in the 15th and 16th centuries. He fought discrimination and oppression based on caste through his poems. Taking simple examples from nature like air, water and light, he made an attempt to establish that nobody is inferior or superior and all are equal. His life lessons were simple and touched people’s hearts,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Prasant Kumar Misra, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair and others were present.

Earlier, a colourful cultural procession was taken out through the major streets of the city.

Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare and Ballari in-charge B. Nagendra flagged off the procession by showering flowers and playing Dollu and Damaruga (traditional leather music instruments).

Veeragase, Dollu Kunita, Kahale, Goravara Kunita and other performances attracted the people throughout the procession.