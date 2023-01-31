Kampli Utsav to be celebrated on February 12

January 31, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

J.N. Ganesh, MLA for Kampli in Ballari district, said that the Kampli Utsav, along the lines of the Hampi and the Ballari Utsavs, will be celebrated by the district administration on February 12. He presided over a preparatory meeting for the event at the Government First Grade Degree College in Kampli on Tuesday.

“Kampli town has many places of historical importance that belonged to the Vijayanagara Empire. The town is famously called as the Gateway of Vijayanagara Empire. It has housed the Somanath Temple, the fort of Gandugali Kumararama, and many other places that attract tourists. The Kampli Utsav, a long-pending demand of the local people, would be held to celebrate the glory of the city,” Mr. Ganesh said, directing the bureaucratic apparatus in the taluk to meticulously plan the event and work hard to translate it into reality.

P.S. Manjunath, Additional Deputy Commissioner, told the meeting that the district administration was making preparations for the event. “We have planned to organise the event at the Kalgudi Vishwanath Layout. The main stage will resemble the historical Kampli Fort. Tunga Aarati, Jambu Savari, and other cultural and sports events will be part of the celebrations. We are planning to give more importance to local artists to showcase their talents in the celebration. There will also be around 30 stalls where the exhibition and sale of homemade products and agricultural produces,” the officer said.

He also directed the officers of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the celebrations.