Kameswar Rao takes oath as High Court judge

Published - June 01, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Justice V. Kameswar Rao being administered the oath of office as judge of the Karnataka High Court by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice V. Kameswar Rao took oath as a judge of the High Court of Karnataka on Saturday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Rao was transferred to the High Court of Karnataka from the Delhi High Court, where he had been for the past 11 years. He will be the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice in the High Court of Karnataka.

Born on August 7, 1965, Justice Rao secured BA (Hons) and LLB from Delhi University in 1987 and 1990 respectively, and enrolled as an advocate in 1991.

He practised as a lawyer in the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court, and the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Principal Bench in New Delhi in various fields of law before he was elevated as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on April 17, 2013.

He was appointed as permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on March 18, 2015.

