Kame Gowda recovering

Kame Gowda has been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.

Bengaluru

26 July 2020 01:24 IST

Octogenarian shepherd Kame Gowda from Mandya, who had earned praise for building waterbodies in his native village Dasanadoddi in Mandya district near here, was shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) on Saturday after concerns were expressed over his health.

Mr. Kame Gowda, who was under treatment for a fractured leg, had been admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Malavalli after testing positive. He was shifted to MIMS on Saturday and the district administration put out a statement that he was responding well to treatment.

Earlier in the day, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had tweeted that he had called the Director of MIMS soon after he learnt that Mr. Kame Gowda’s condition was serious and directed that he be provided with proper medical treatment. He also said he would pray for the early recovery of Mr. Kame Gowda, who has been an inspiration to the entire country.

