Kame Gowda discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

Octogenarian shepherd Kame Gowda, popularly known as Kere Kame Gowda, has been discharged from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Mandya on Monday after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Kame Gowda, who is known for his selfless commitment to building water bodies in his native village Dasanadoddi in Mandya district, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a dedicated COVID-19 Care Centre in Malavalli.

However, when his condition took a turn for the worse, Kame Gowda, who was also nursing a fracture in the leg, was shifted to MIMS on July 25 on the instruction of Medical Education Minister Sudhakar.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya M.V. Venkatesh said Kame Gowda had completely recovered from COVID-19 as he had tested negative on Monday. “He did not panic. He faced the virus confidently and emerged cured. He can be considered as an example for facing COVID-19”, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Kame Gowda, who thanked the district administration, said he was well taken of by the doctors and other paramedical staff at MIMS.