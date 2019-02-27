Kambar to deliver CUK convocation address

The fourth convocation of Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, will be held on the university campus at Kadaganchi near here on Thursday. Jnanpith Award winner and Kannada writer Chandrashekhar Kambar will deliver the convocation address.

As many as 594 students, including 215 undergraduates, 350 postgraduates and 29 Ph.D holders, will get their certificates. A total of 39 students will also be honoured with gold medals.

Addressing a media conference at the university, H.M. Maheshwaraiah, vice-chancellor of CUK, expressed satisfaction on the progress of the expansion of the young university under his tenure.

“Of the 13 central universities that were sanctioned in 2009, many could not develop basic infrastructures. Some don’t even have the required lands to build their campuses. However, it is because of our consistent and collective efforts, the CUK is among the top few universities that are fast progressing in terms of expansion of physical and academic infrastructure,” he said.

Briefing the progress of the university, the Vice-Chancellor said the students’ strength had grown from 580 in 2012-13 to 2,157 in 2018-19.