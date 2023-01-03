Kambar seeks police action against unauthorised use of his work for controversial play

January 03, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - MYSURU

Jnanpith award winner Chandrashekar Kambar has sought police action against the unauthorised use of his play Sambashiva Prahasana and distorting its contents for enacting a drama at Rangayana here.

In a letter to Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., dated January 2, Dr. Kambar, who is now president of Sahitya Akademi, pointed out that the persons behind staging the play at Rangayana had not sought his permission to use his literary work. He also expressed disappointment over the permission given by Rangayana authorities to stage a play on his work without his authorisation.

It may be mentioned here that the play staged at Rangayana on Saturday evening had sparked off a row with a section of the audience taking serious exception to the portrayal of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar in poor light.

He urged the police to take appropriate action against the exhibition of the play without his permission as well as against the persons who had permitted the staging of the play.

He also sought action against the director of the play for adding contents that were not in the original work, and others responsible for creating an unpleasant atmosphere.

Meanwhile, president of Karnataka State Kurubara Sangha B. Subramanya, who has already lodged a police complaint in this regard, has welcomed Mr. Kambar’s letter to the City Police Commissioner and urged the State government to caution the Director of Rangayana and Deputy Director of Department of Kannada and Culture against allowing such incidents to be repeated.

Mr. Subramanya, in a statement, has also sought removal of Addanda Cariappa as Rangayana Director as his tenure has been completed.