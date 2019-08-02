Kambar says children can become more creative if taught in their mother tongue

Chandrashekar B. Kambar, Jnanpith award winner and Kendra Sahitya Academy president, on Thursday observed that children can become more creative and knowledgeable if they are taught in their mother tongue.

“But English has taken over our lives and has influenced people so much that they are forgetting their mother tongue,” he lamented.

Delivering the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture, on the the 57th Foundation Day of Regional Institute of Education (RIE) here, Dr. Kambar said that Mahatma Gandhi had said that the children should be taught in their mother tongue after the departure of the British.

But he lamented that the obsession for English was going up.

Talking about the rote learning in schools, Dr. Kambar said that language was also meant for experience other than communication.

“Rote learning allows a child to narrate a story in English monotonously but the same story can be narrated in different dimensions by a child in his or her mother tongue,” he said.

“When English is not even used in many European countries, why are we using it here in our education?” asked Dr. Kambar.

Arguing that it was possible for teachers to impart education in Kannada, he said that the Nizam of Hyderabad used to ensure that the children of his State were taught science in Urdu. He asked the reluctant teachers to step down if they cannot teach science in Urdu within 19 days. “When it was possible in those days, why not now?, he asked.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided over the function, said RIE should be taken as a model by the institutions imparting teacher education. Teachers are capable of establishing a healthy society and therefore a quality in teacher education should get utmost priority, he said.

Y. Sreekanth, principal, RIE, Mysuru and others were present.

The Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture was instituted in 1964 in memory of the services rendered by the late Sardar Panikkar for the development of education in the country. As the V-C of the University of Mysore, he was instrumental in the growth of RIE here.

Earlier, Dr. Kambar planted a sapling on the RIE campus.