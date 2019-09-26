Kamalapur red banana: Action sought against officials who let GI tag lapse

Former Minister and MLA for Chittapur Priyank Kharge on Tuesday wrote to the Secretary of Horticulture Department seeking action against officials who had failed to renew the validity period of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kamalapur red banana.

The Hindu on Monday reported on this unique banana variety losing its GI tag because of official apathy. The banana variety grown in a few villages around Kamalapur in Kalaburagi taluk got the GI tag in September 2009 and its validity expired in September 2018.

The tag was not renewed despite receiving a reminder notice from the Geographical Indication Registry office.

In his letter, Mr. Kharge expressed discontentment over the lethargy of the officials of the Horticulture Department and sought action against the officers concerned. “Kamalapur red banana grown in Kalaburagi has great demand in the market. Though its survival chances are less, the farmers at Kamalapur, Rajanal, Okali, and Naduvinahalli villages grow it. This banana variety is sold between ₹120 and ₹150 a dozen in cities. Of the total six banana varieties that were accorded with the GI status across the country, five, including Nanjangud banana from Karnataka, have got their validity renewed. But the Horticulture Department has failed to renew the GI validity period of Kamalapur red banana even after a year of its expiry,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Kharge said the rare crop would lose its market if the Horticulture Department failed to encourage red banana growers.