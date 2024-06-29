Kamal Pant to retire on June 30, Pronab Mohanty promoted

Senior police officer Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, will retire on Sunday, June 30, after serving for 29 years as an IPS officer. He was given a farewell parade on Saturday.

The State government promoted the senior-most Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Pronab Mohanty, to the rank of Director General of Police to fill the one DGP post that fell vacant with Mr. Pant’s retirement. The two posts he held as chief of the Police Computer Wing and head of the Cybercrime and Narcotics division in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been upgraded to be held by an officer of the rank of DGP.

Malini Krishnamurthy, DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, has been given concurrent charge of Fire and Emergency Services, the post that has become vacant due to Mr. Pant’s retirement.

Mr. Pant, a 1990 batch IPS officer from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, and an M.Sc. (Applied Geology) graduate from Delhi University, held several key posts, including that of Bengaluru city’s police commissioner. He also had a long stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).