Kalyanrao Muchalambi passes away

Kalyanrao Muchalambi (72) farmer leader and journalist, passed away in Gokak on Wednesday. He was brought there from Savalagi village after he complained of chest pain. He died of a heart attack, doctors told the police.

A close associate of D.M. Nanjundappa, Muchalambi had led several agitations and movement for farmers. He was also part of a movement by seers of religious institutions that demanded that the State government shift important offices to the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from Bengaluru.

He hailed from Muchalamba village in Bidar district but he had settled down in Belagavi where he started the newspaper, Hasiru Kranti, aimed at the welfare of farmers.