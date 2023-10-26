Kalyana Parva Utsav at Basavakalyan from tomorrow

October 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A three-day Kalyana Parva Utsav, a socio-religious convention, will be organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha Trust at Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Saturday.

District president of the Rashtriya Basava Dal R.G. Shetgar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the convention on Sunday.

The 22nd Kalyana Parva Utsav will be held in the presence of president of the Basava Dharma Peetha, Kudal Sangam, Mathe Gangadevi.

A seminar on the topic Dharma Chintane and programmes such as Sharana Vandane and Sharanarige Sharanarthi will be organised during the three days.

Besides these, various religious and literary events will be held on all the three days.

People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra are expected to participate in the Kalyana Parva Utsav, Mr. Shetgar added.

