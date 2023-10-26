ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyana Parva Utsav at Basavakalyan from tomorrow

October 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day Kalyana Parva Utsav, a socio-religious convention, will be organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha Trust at Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Saturday.

District president of the Rashtriya Basava Dal R.G. Shetgar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the convention on Sunday.

The 22nd Kalyana Parva Utsav will be held in the presence of president of the Basava Dharma Peetha, Kudal Sangam, Mathe Gangadevi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A seminar on the topic Dharma Chintane and programmes such as Sharana Vandane and Sharanarige Sharanarthi will be organised during the three days.

Besides these, various religious and literary events will be held on all the three days.

People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra are expected to participate in the Kalyana Parva Utsav, Mr. Shetgar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US