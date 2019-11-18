Kalyana Karnataka Utsav from next year

To preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage and to develop historical sites in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government would celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Utsav from the next year, Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi has said.

Chairing a reviewing meeting of officials of the departments of Tourism and Kannada and Culture at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said that historically, this region formed an important part of the kingdom of many rulers such as the Chalukyas, the Yadavas, the Kakatiyas and the Bahmani sultans. “We should revisit history by organising utsavs,” he added.

Stating that the region has a great potential for tourism, Mr. Ravi directed the officials of the Tourism Department to identify tourist spots that had been left out in the region and prepare a detailed project report for the development of such places. The Minister also asked officers to identify suitable lakes to be developed as water amusement parks and to launch boating.

The opening of the Kalaburagi Airport is expected to increase the inflow of tourists which can further accelerate the growth of tourism in the region. So this is the right time to renovate tourism destinations and enhance tourism facilities as part of the initiatives to tap the potential created by the new airport here, he added.

He also promised to develop the Mate Manikeshwari Mutt at the Yanagundi hillock in Sedam taluk in the district.

The Minister took to task officials of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd.(KRIDL) and Nirmiti Kendra for delay in completing development projects. Mr. Ravi said that he would get agencies blacklisted if the projects are not completed by January 2020.

When Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav asked the Minister to simplify the application process under the Tourist Taxi Scheme, Mr. Ravi said that the department would soon introduce online system for submitting applications for the scheme.

MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, Zilla Panchayat CEO P. Raja, Corporation Commissioner Rahul Pandve were present.