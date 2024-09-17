Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrated in Raichur and Yadgir

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur participated in the celebrations of Kalyana Karnataka Utsav and hoisted the nation flag at Raichur and Yadgir, respectively. on Monday (September 17, 2024).

September 17 is celebrated to remember the freedom struggle by prominent leaders of Kalyana Karnataka against the Nizam Rule, which continued for over one year even after the entire country was independent from British Rule.

DPR on Raichur airport

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Patil said that the State government is committed to taking up development works in the district in major sectors using grants from both the state and the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) to ensure prompt basic needs in health, education, and infrastructure.

He said that the detailed project report (DPR) to establish the most anticipated airport in Raichur is underway. A total of 404 acres of land is earmarked and ₹50 crore grants, including ₹40 crore from KKRDB and ₹10 crore from DMF, are reserved for the project.

IIIT in Wadavatti

Mr. Patil, who is also district in-charge, said that the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) will come up in Wadavatti village. A total of 76.30 acres of land, including 65 acres of government land and an additional 11.30 acres, has been handed over to the Director of IIIT, Hyderabad, for further action.

Around ₹3 crore is going to be spent on a new bus terminal in Sirwar town, which is a newly declared taluk in the district. He appreciated the district administration for handling well the recent flood situation in the district. “A compensation of ₹7.70 crore on crop insurance under the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana was directly deposited to 4,256 farmers, who had enrolled for the 2024-25 Khariff season.” he said.

The district stood first in creating jobs and generating man days under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Gauratnee Act (MGNREGA). The target for generating man days for the current year was 110 lakh days, of which 82.83 lakh man days have already been generated.

Similar event in Yadgir

In a similar programme in Yadgir, Mr. Darshanapur, who is district in-charge, remembered the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and said that the people of Kalyana Karnataka, or the erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka region, had been forced to be part of the Nizam rule. But, it was ended by the army operation, for which then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel had to take a stern decision to bring this region into independent India.

He said that the guarantee schemes that have been implemented by the State government have helped the people and brought financial stability to them.

Both ministers received a gaurd of honour from the police department.

