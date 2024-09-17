Kalyana Karnataka Utsav: BJP stages protest demanding resumption of operations at B.P. Yatnal’s sugar factory

Even as Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations were underway on September 17, 2024, to mark the anniversary of the region’s liberation from the rule of Hyderabad Nizam, the BJP in Kalaburagi district resorted to protests demanding the government to allow the Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power Unit at Chincholi to resume operations.

The plant in question, which was forced to down its shutters for non-compliance and violation of environmental norms, and terms and conditions set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, is owned by BJP’s firebrand leader and MLA for Vijayapura Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag and delivered his address at the District Armed Reserve (DAR) police ground in Kalaburagi, BJP leaders, including MLA for Chincholi Avinash Jadhav, MLA for Kalaburagi Rural Basavaraj Mattimadu, MLC Shashil Namoshi, leaders Amarnath Patil, Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi and Chandu Patil, staged a demonstration along with a few activists and farmers at Public Garden in the city. They demanded that the government allow the plant to resume cane crushing.

Some BJP leaders said that the agitation was planned on Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day to bring the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the issue.

In Chincholi, BJP activists and farmers attempted to take out a procession and stage demonstrations with the same demand. However, police detained them in the taluk administrative complex and arranged a discussion on the issue with the Pollution Control Board and Revenue Department officials.

Officers of the Pollution Control Board Shivaraj, Rakesh and Sudharani tried to convince BJP leaders Vijayakumar Cheganti, K.M. Bari, Sreemanth Kattimani and Chitrashekhar Patil and farmers’ leaders Nandkumar Patil, Janardhan Kulkarni, Suryakanth Huli and others about the reasons for issuing the closure notice to the plant. Unconvinced agitators tried to walkout from the meeting. However, the police did not allow them to leave the complex.

Protestors detained

BJP leaders later alleged that the agitating activists and leaders were detained inside the taluk administrative complex in the name of discussion just to avoid the agitation.

In Sedam, a group of farmers led by BJP leader and former Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur was stopped by the police at Malkhed when it was moving towards Kalaburagi to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It is learnt that the farmers wanted to raise several ’ issues before the CM. They protested on the spot as they were not allowed to meet him.

Police also stopped the farmers at Mahagaon Cross, Ashok Nagar, Edga Cross, Kodli Cross, Kamalapur, Kalagi and other places to prevent them from reaching Kalaburagi where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

“We wanted to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and raise many problems that the region’s farmers are facing. However, the police did not allow us. The district administration used force to prevent us from meeting the CM,” a farmer said.