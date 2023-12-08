Kalyana Karnataka region records increase in crime against women: NCRB data

December 08, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A total of 2,411 cases of crime against women were registered across seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region in 2022, up from 2,227 in 2021 and 2,087 in 2020, according to the latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The majority of crimes against women including under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) were of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (33%) followed by cruelty by husband or his relatives (26%), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (16%), dowry cases (9%), kidnapping and abduction of women (6.6%), and rape (3.85%), the NCRB stated.

With 2,411 cases in Kalyana Karnataka region in 2022, Ballari registered the highest rate of crime against women (530 cases), followed by Kalaburagi (520 cases), Raichur (515 cases) Koppal (330 cases), Bidar (283 cases) and Yadgir (233 cases).

Comparing the annual NCRB data of the last five years (2018-2022), Kalaburagi recorded the highest number of crimes against women (2643) in Kalyana Karnataka region, while Koppal registered lowest crimes (1,241). It was 2,225 in Ballari, 2,215 in Raichur, 1,339 in Bidar and 1,301 in Yadgir.

Crimes between 2018 and 2022

In the last five years (2018-2022), the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region contributed to 4,064 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, 2,541 cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives, while 1,618 cases were registered under POCSO Act, 1,191 dowry related cases, 486 cases of kidnapping and abduction, and 448 rape cases.

Of the 1,618 POCSO cases, around 1,223 cases (75%) were of child rape, 280 cases of sexual assault and 83 cases of sexual harassment.

Only one case of human trafficking was registered at Koppal during 2022 — a departure from the two consecutive years of 2021 and 2020, when not a single such case was registered in the entire region. In 2019, three cases of human trafficking were registered at Ballari, and one case in Kalaburagi in 2018.