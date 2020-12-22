Kalyana Karnataka ready for polling today

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna during her visit to a mustering centre in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

22 December 2020 00:32 IST

A day ahead of the first phase of gram panchayat elections, towns and cities across Kalyana Karnataka region saw intense activities of preparations by the Election Commission on Monday.

Deputy Commissioners of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts, who are the Election Officers for the respective districts, were found monitoring the last stage of preparations and visiting mustering and de-mustering centres to ensure that everything was going on well. Thousands of polling staff were found visiting the centres in the region to get last-minute guidance and collect polling material.

“The staff should carry the material safely to the polling stations and follow the directions and guidance in conducting the process. Sector officers should supervise the entire process of polling. They should also ensure that the polling staff reached their respective polling stations and commenced their work,” Vijaya Jyothsna, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, directed the officials concerned during her visit to the mustering and de-mustering centre at the Government Polytechnic College in Kalaburagi.

The gram panchayat constituencies in Kalaburagi, Aland, Afzalpur, Kamalapur, Kalagi and Shahabad talus would go to the polls on Tuesday.

In Ballari, Election Supervisor K.M. Suresh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Lavanya, Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Konareddy and other senior officers were found visiting the mustering and de-mustering centres and giving directions to polling staff on the eve of the first phase of elections in the district.

Elections would be held to gram panchayats in Ballari, Kurugodu, Siruguppa, Hosapete and Kampli taluks in the first phase on Tuesday. As per the information provided by the district administration, 305 members have been elected unopposed and elections would be conducted to the remaining 1,372 seats for which 3,288 candidates are in the fray. The district administration has deployed 3,600 staff for the smooth conduct of the elections.