ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyana Karnataka MSME and Start-up Conclave tomorrow

December 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Kalaburagi Branch of ICAI Mallikarjun Mahantgol and KKCCI president Shashikant Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in association with Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kalaburagi, will be organising the Kalyana Karnataka MSME and Start-up Conclave 2023 here on Tuesday.

Chairman of Kalaburagi Branch of ICAI Mallikarjun Mahantgol and KKCCI president Shashikant Patil, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum will inaugurate the conclave.

Speakers from different regions will during the various sessions deliver talks on various topics, including Branding and Marketing for MSMEs and Start-Ups, Start-up Ecosystem in India and Funding Options, Opportunities for Food Processing and Agri-Enterprises and Schemes and Incentives for MSMEs from Central and State governments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Honour

The conclave will honour nine eminent personalities, Sunil Patil Saradgi, Vasanth Kumar Chidri, Soumya Ganga, Rohan P. Shah, Siddhu Patil, Basawaraj G. Patil, Preetam Mehta, Chakor Mehta and Niju Uppin, for achieving excellence through entrepreneurship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US