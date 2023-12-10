HamberMenu
Kalyana Karnataka MSME and Start-up Conclave tomorrow

December 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Kalaburagi Branch of ICAI Mallikarjun Mahantgol and KKCCI president Shashikant Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Chairman of Kalaburagi Branch of ICAI Mallikarjun Mahantgol and KKCCI president Shashikant Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in association with Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kalaburagi, will be organising the Kalyana Karnataka MSME and Start-up Conclave 2023 here on Tuesday.

Chairman of Kalaburagi Branch of ICAI Mallikarjun Mahantgol and KKCCI president Shashikant Patil, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum will inaugurate the conclave.

Speakers from different regions will during the various sessions deliver talks on various topics, including Branding and Marketing for MSMEs and Start-Ups, Start-up Ecosystem in India and Funding Options, Opportunities for Food Processing and Agri-Enterprises and Schemes and Incentives for MSMEs from Central and State governments.

Honour

The conclave will honour nine eminent personalities, Sunil Patil Saradgi, Vasanth Kumar Chidri, Soumya Ganga, Rohan P. Shah, Siddhu Patil, Basawaraj G. Patil, Preetam Mehta, Chakor Mehta and Niju Uppin, for achieving excellence through entrepreneurship.

