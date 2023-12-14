‘Kalyana Karnataka MLAs failed to raise issues concerning the region during winter session’

December 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Janata Dal (Secular) State secretary Basavaraj Birbitti has ridiculed legislators from Kalyana Karnataka region, saying that they during the winter session of the Legislature in Belagavi neither did raise burning issues concerning the region nor discuss drought condition, the lacunae in Article 371(J) of the Constitution and regularization of service of guest lecturers of first grade colleges.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Birbitti said that 11,500 guest lecturers have been working on contract basis in 430 first grade colleges across the State for the last 20 years.

In Kalyana Karnataka region, there are 3,200 guest teachers and the Congress-led government has in its manifesto promised to regularize the service of these guest lecturers. However, the Congress has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people even after seven months of forming the government in the State, he said.

Guest lecturers have been on indefinite protest from November 23. And, a delegation of guest lecturers even tried to meet Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar at Belagavi recently, according to him.

Mr. Birbitti urged the State government to address the issue on priority basis as the indefinite protest by these guest lecturers will have a negative impact on students, as nearly 75% of staff teaching in first grade colleges are guest lecturers.