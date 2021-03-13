Kalyana Karnataka: Fund release and expenditure remain low

Bengaluru

13 March 2021 01:24 IST

In spite of adequate allocation to the Kalyana Karnataka region, the most backward region in the State, releases and expenditure has not been up to the mark since the six districts in the region were granted special status under Article 371(J) in 2013-2014.

In terms of both allocation by the State government as well as funds available through Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme (MPLADS), the actual expenditure has been low, data compiled in the Economic Survey 2021 shows.

Six backward districts - Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Kalaburagi - part of erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka region constitute Kalyana Karnataka. The elected representatives from the region often raise the issue of poor allocation or spending in the region.

As on January 15, 2021, funds released to Lok Sabha members under MPLADS has been ₹75 crore, the actual expenditure has been ₹28.06 crore. Similarly, funds allocation to Rajya Sabha members from the region has been ₹111 crore and expenditure stood at ₹88.58 crore. In terms of financial and physical progress from the funds released by the State between 2013-14 and 2020-21 (till November), as against a total allocation of ₹7,385 crore allocated for the region’s development, a total of ₹6,079 crore has been spent of which about ₹5,037 crore has been released. As against approved 29,715 works, 24,721 works has been completed.

Poor utilisation

In the pandemic affected 2020-21 and especially when thousands of migrants from the region returned to their villages, the utilisation has been very poor. As against ₹1,131 crore allocated, just about ₹282 crore had been released while expenditure amounting to about ₹553.45 crore had been reported. During the period, of 5,422 approved works, 2,970 works had been completed.

Except in 2018-19, when the full allocation of ₹1,000 crore had been released, no other financial year saw full releases as per allocation. In 2019-20, as against the allocation of ₹1,500 crore, releases amounted to ₹1,125 crore against the expenditure of ₹1,245 crore.

Former Minister and JD(S) legislator from Bidar South Bandeppa Kashempur slammed the current model for the Kalayana Karnataka development. “What is required is focused investment on education, health, irrigation, and infrastructure development. However, what has happened is that fund allocation is spread across all sectors resulting in development of none as all get meager funds.”

While funds for buildings and roads come from other allocation, funds reserved for Kalyana Karnataka development is also spent on the same, he pointed. “There is no focus and at this rate we will not develop even after 20 years.”

The Economic Survey, which has compiled the figures, pointed out that intensive efforts are required to bridge the development gap and attain equitable distribution of gains from development across regions. It also noted that focus, however, needs to be on education, health, nutrition and skill development along with development of farm and non-farm activities. Formulation and effective implementation of development programmes tailored to the needs of the region are required to meet the challenges of this region.