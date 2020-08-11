Kalyana Karnataka districts see improved rankings

KALABURAGI

11 August 2020 02:17 IST

The educational districts of Kalyana Karnataka region put up a marginally improved performance but for Koppal and Yadgir districts in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Though Kalaburagi, Bidar, Ballari, and Raichur improved their rankings this year, Yadgir retained its position as 34th, the last in the State, while Koppal slumped from last year’s 16th place to 23rd this year.

Kalaburagi improved its position from 30th last year to 22nd this year. Except for 2016 with 17th place, Kalaburagi district has never placed within 25th position in the State in the last decade.

Bidar rose from 29th place last year to 24th this time. Raichur reached the 28th place from last year’s 33rd position.

Ballari district improved its performance from the 23rd position last year to 13th position this year.

Yadgir retained its 34th position this year too. Though Yadgir district has performed poorly for two years consecutively, it is the only district that was placed eighth in 2014.