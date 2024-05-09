Kalyana Karnataka districts continue to occupy bottom rungs in SSLC ranking

Despite the multiple efforts put in by the Department of Public Instruction and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to improve school education in the backward Kalyana Karnataka, most of the districts continue to occupy the bottom rungs of the ranking grid in the SSLC examination results that were announced on Thursday.

The five bottom-most rungs of the ranking grid have been occupied by the Kalyana Karnataka districts with Yadgir demonstrating the worst performance with its 35th rank followed by Kalaburagi 34th, Bidar 33rd, Koppal 32nd and Raichur 31st.

The other two districts in the region, Ballari and Vijayanagara, have achieved the 28th and 27th ranks, respectively, pushing Madhugiri and Belagavi to the 30th and 29th positions, respectively.

Yadgir was in the last position last year also. Kalaburagi has fallen from 29th position last year to 34th position this year. Bidar has improved a little by climbing a rung from 34th rank last year to 33rdrank this year.

Vijayanagara and Koppal put up a dismal performance as compared to the last year. Vijayanagara has dropped from 10th rank to 27th rank and Koppal from 16th to 32nd. Raichur has also fallen by a place from 30th rank to 31st rank. Ballari has improved a little by climbing three rungs, from 31st rank last year to 28th rank this year.

Another indicator of the poor quality of education and pathetic performance of Kalyana Karnataka is that more than half of the schools that have zero per cent passing are from the region. As many as 78 schools in the State have zero passing percentage and 43 of them are from Kalyana Karnataka.

Kalaburagi tops the list with 18 such schools where no student has passed followed by Bidar with nine, Yadgir six, Raichur five, Koppal two, Vijayanagara two and Ballari one.

