Kalisu library opens at Lalitha School in Mysuru

The Kalisu Foundation, in collaboration with the South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), inaugurated Gnanalaya, a library project at the Lalitha Convent at V.V. Mohalla here on Monday. The library was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal. Nikhilesh of Kalisu Foundation was present. The school is run by the SWRWWO.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Agarwal said: “We are very happy to be adding the library facility at our school. We are sure that the facility will improve the habit of reading among children. The women’s welfare organisation is doing a fantastic job in managing the school.”

The library has over 800 books and can accommodate 30-plus children. The Kalisu Foundation has given the library a completely new look by painting the walls and providing new furniture. “The library ambience will surely ignite the habit of reading among the children,” the foundation said.

Mr. Nikhilesh said: “This is the 99th library from the foundation. The commitment of the railway employees is commendable and we should thank the railway team, especially the DRM, for extending full co-operation for setting up the library. We stay committed to making books accessible to children of government/underprivileged schools.”

On the occasion, the team members of SWRWWO, railway branch officers, Nagashree K.S. (Project Head), and Manoj (Operations Manager) of Kalisu Foundation were present.