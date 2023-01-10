ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalika Habba’ at Hootagalli school

January 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kalika Habba was organised at Hootagalli Government School for the teachers of Mysuru taluk, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Kalika Habba’ was organised for the teachers of Mysuru taluk at the Government School in Hootagalli here on Tuesday. BEO Malleshwari inaugurated the event and told the teachers to make use of the initiative for filling the gaps in learning among children following discontinuation of offline classes during the pandemic. Skills were imparted to teachers as part of ‘Kalika Chetharike’ or ‘Kalika Habba’ on addressing learning gaps, by organising creative and innovative activities for the children. The idea behind the initiative is to lay emphasis on activity-based learning. Block Resource Coordinator Mahadev, School Headmistress Sangeetha Bhat, High School Teachers’ Association Secretary Basavaraj, Taluk Primary School Teachers’ Association President Satish, Treasurer Venkatesh, resource persons Gopalakrishna, Sankalparaj, Madhura Rani, Murali and select teachers from Mysuru taluk were present.

