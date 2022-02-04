Kalidas Samman for Pt. Venkatesh Kumar

HUBBALLI

04 February 2022 20:37 IST

Noted Hindustani vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar has been chosen for ‘Kalidas Samman’ given by the Madhya Pradesh Government.

According to a press release issued bythe coordinator of the Ministry of Culture of Madhya Pradesh Aditikumar Tripathi, Pt. Venkatesh Kumar has been chosen for the award for the year 2017 in recognition of his contribution to the field of Hindustani music. The award carries a purse of ₹2 lakh and a citation.

