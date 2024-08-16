Kali river bridge is safe, says Deputy Commissioner

In the wake of a video, showing a reported crack in the Kali river bridge, going viral on social media platforms, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district Lakshmi Priya clarified that the bridge is safe and appealed to people not to pay heed to misleading videos.

In a press release issued on Friday evening, Ms. Priya said that after receiving information on the video, they immediately directed construction company IRB to investigate the matter and provide a detailed report.

“Following a thorough inspection, IRB confirmed that the area shown in the video is not a crack but an overlap of the concrete slurry that occurred during the construction stage. There is no structural damage or safety concern related to the bridge,” the Deputy Commissioner said in the release.

Ms. Priya appealed to the public not to share or circulate videos or information that are misleading and could cause unnecessary panic. Strict action will be taken against individuals who engage in spreading such misinformation. Steps to identify person/persons responsible for making the video viral are under way and legal measures will be taken against them, she said.

On August 7, the old bridge across Kali river near Karwar that connects Karwar with Goa collapsed taking a truck along with it. Fortunately, the driver escaped with minor injuries. Following the mishap, traffic on the new bridge adjacent to the old bridge was prohibited temporarily and was allowed only after the company checked the structural stability and declared it fit.

The truck that had fallen into the Kali river was pulled out in an operation that lasted for several hours on Thursday night. As the truck was stuck amid the rubble of the bridge collapse, it had hindered the operation initially.

Rescue operation

Meanwhile, the rescue operation to trace the missing the Kerala truck and its driver has gained momentum in the Gangavali river near Shirur, where the landslip occurred on July 16. A coordinated operation is being carried out involving the divers of Indian Navy, a team from Malpe and personnel from other departments. As the jack of the truck was recovered during a diving operation on Wednesday, the district administration in coordination with various departments had resumed the rescue operation. Water current in the river is less than 2 knots, which is considered safe for divers to resume the search operation.