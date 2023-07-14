HamberMenu
Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara line to be ready by March 2025: Dy. CM  

July 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, who the reviewed progress of the construction of the tunnel under phase 2 of the metro rail project on Friday, said the Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara line will be ready by March 2025. 

The tunnel under Reach 6 connects Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. The 21.26 km long tunnel will house 18 stations across the line. The stations will come up at Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford, RMS, M. G. Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, K.G. Halli, and Nagawara. While the tunnel works in multiple areas are completed between 54% to 100%, the station works are completed between 48% to 79%. Under Brand Bengaluru, the government will focus on projects that fix traffic woes. Dy.CM said metro works will be completed on priority. He inspected the work site at under construction metro stations at M.G. Road, and Lakkasandra.  Talking about much-hyped tunnel roads, Mr. Shivakumar said, he is currently studying the pros and cons of the project and soon he will share details about fresh development in this connection. 

