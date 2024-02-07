GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalburgi was not against religion, says Channabasappa

Thinker-researcher M.M. Kalburgi was only against exploitation and superstitious practices in the name of religion, says the writer

February 07, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli being honoured with the Dr. M.M. Kalburgi Pragatipara Chintaka Award instituted by Basava International Foundation of London, in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli being honoured with the Dr. M.M. Kalburgi Pragatipara Chintaka Award instituted by Basava International Foundation of London, in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thinker-researcher M.M. Kalburgi was not against religion but was against exploitation and superstitious practices in the name of religion, writer Go.Ru. Channabasappa has said.

He was speaking after presenting the Dr. M.M. Kalburgi Pragatipara Chintaka Award instituted by Basava International Foundation of London to seer of Taralabalu Mutt at Sanehalli Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mr. Channabasappa said that Prof. Kalburgi’s stand on temples, religion, priests, the priestly system was naturally not liked by many as he never resisted calling a spade a spade. “He was like a definition to the principles of research and a true follower of Sharana Marga,” he said.

“Prof. Kalburgi, who vehemently advocated the tenets of Lingayat religion, never compromised on his stand taken carefully after thorough research and study. Throughout his life he adhered to the principles of love for nature, human dignity, social justice, quest for truth and fearless steps. He had edited over 41 ancient works and wrote over 100 scholarly books,” he said.

Referring to the work of Sri Panditaradhya Swami in the social and religious fields, Mr. Channabasappa said that the seer has dedicated his life for sensitising society and he is an example for how mutts can bring about social change.

Chairman of M.M. Kalburgi Trust Viranna Rajur said that the trust has chalked out plans for instilling the spirit of research and intellectual thought process among students.

Responding to the felicitation, Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami said that while Prof. Kalburgi was not alive, he lives through his thinking and research.

“From time immemorial, people who dared to speak truth and guide society in the right direction have always faced harassment and ill-treatment from fundamentalists. In the 12th century too the same happened. They can kill the man but they will never be able to kill his views,” he said.

He said that while the number of seers or religious heads is increasing day by day, the dignity of the religious heads has fallen due to various reasons. There is a need for more seers who create awareness among devotees, he said.

President of Basava International Foundation S. Mahadevaiah presided over the function held in the presence of Sri Siddarama Swami of Tontadarya Mutt, Gadag.

